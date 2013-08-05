Major League Baseball players who have been suspended for 50 or more games:
2006 Pitcher Yusaku Irki, New York Mets, 50 games Pitcher Jason Grimsley, Arizona Diamondbacks, 50 games Pitcher Guillermo Mota, New York Mets, 50 gamers
2007 Pitcher Juan Salas, Tampa Bay Rays, 50 games Infielder Neifi Perez, Detroit Tigers, 80 games Pitcher Dan Serafini, Colorado Rockies, 50 games
2008 Catcher Eliezer Alfonzo, San Francisco Giants, 50 games
2009 Pitcher J.C. Romero, Philadelphia Phillies, 50 games Outfielder Manny Ramirez, Los Angeles Dodgers, 50 games
2010 Pitcher Edinson Volquez, Cincinnati Reds, 50 games
2011 Outfielder Manny Ramirez, Tampa Bay Rays, 100 games Catcher Eliezer Alfonzo, Colorado Rockies, 100 games
2012 Pitcher Guillermo Mota, San Francisco Giants, 100 games Infielder Freddy Galvis, Philadelphia Phillies, 50 games Outfielder Marion Byrd, free agent, 50 games Outfielder Melky Cabrera, San Francisco Giants, 50 games Pitcher Bartolo Colon, Oakland Athletics, 50 games Catcher Yasmani Grandal, San Diego Padres, 50 games
2013 Outfielder Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers, 65 games Outfielder Nelson Cruz, Texas Rangers, 50 games Shortstop Everth Cabrera, San Diego, 50 games Shortstop Jhonny Peralta, Detroit Tigers, 50 games Reliever Antonio Bastardo, Philadelphia Phillies, 50 games Outfielder Jordany Valdespin, New York Mets, 50 games Catcher Francisco Cervelli, New York Yankees, 50 games Catcher Jesus Montero, Seattle Mariners, 50 games Outfielder Cesar Puello, New York Mets prospect, 50 games Pitcher Fautino De Los Santos, San Diego Padres prospect, 50 games Pitcher Sergio Escalona, Houston Astros prospect, 50 games
Outfielder Fernando Martinez, New York Yankees prospect, 50 games Pitcher Jordan Norberto, free-agent, 50 games Third baseman Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees, 211 games
(Compiled by Gene Cherry; Edited by Julian Linden)