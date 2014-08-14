UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 MLP AG : * Says outlook 2014: EBIT expected within forecast scenarios * Says H1 EBIT climbs by 12 percent to EUR 5.5 million (EUR 4.9 million) * Says total H1 revenue rises to EUR 227.9 million (EUR 224.3 million) * Says EBIT expected to be between EUR 50 and 65 million * Says improvement of framework conditions has not yet occurred * Says expects FY EBIT in a corridor between the lower forecast scenario and
the base scenario * Says currently seeing some positive signs but, at the same time, there are
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.