BRIEF-China Union Holdings to pay cash 3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT Feb 18 MLP AG : * Says Frankfurt regional court dismissed claims by former shareholders of FERI AG against MLP AG * Says ruling is in line with view that the claims by the former shareholders
of FERI AG are devoid of any legal foundation * Says former FERI shareholders had demanded an increase in the purchase price
of FERI AG
WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. Congress is set to debate legislation that would extend until May 5 the deadline for a deal on federal spending through September and head off a feared government shutdown at midnight on Friday.