BRIEF-Liberbank to issue 19.1 mln shares for bond conversion
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
FRANKFURT Feb 27 MLP AG : * Says concludes 2013 with EBIT of EUR 32.8 million * Says base scenario further foresees EBIT rising to around EUR 65 million * Says proposes a dividend of 16 cents per share * Says continuing volatility due to market burdens
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna