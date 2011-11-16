* Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment attracts interest
* Providence Equity considers a purchase, paper says
* MLSE owns NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors
* Ontario Teachers holds about 80 percent of MLSE
* U.S. private equity firm has $23 bln under management
(Adds no comment from Teachers, details on Providence)
TORONTO, Nov 16 A U.S.-based private equity
firm, is looking at buying Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment,
the owner of Toronto's NHL and NBA sports teams, a newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
Providence Equity Partners has inquired about a stake in
MLSE owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the Toronto
Star reported, citing an unidentified person familiar with the
matter. The newspaper said it was unclear whether the firm has
made an offer.
Teachers, one of Canada's largest pension fund
administrators, declined comment on the report, and Providence
could not be reached immediately.
Teachers raised its stake in MLSE to around 80 percent in
September after completing the purchase of a 13.46 percent
stake from TD Capital Group.
Teachers said earlier this year that adding the stake would
improve its chances of completing a sale of the entire
holding.
MLSE owns the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs,
the National Basketball Association's Raptors and the Air
Canada Centre (ACC), the downtown arena in which the two teams
play. Its stable includes other sporting franchises, and
related broadcasting assets and property. [ID:nN14180886]
The Maple Leafs consistently rank as the most profitable
hockey franchise in the National Hockey League and the owners
have poured $500 million into sport-related restaurants and
shops around the ACC.
Last December, the Star reported that Rogers Communications
(RCIb.TO), Canada's biggest wireless company and owner of the
Toronto Blue Jays baseball club, was in talks to buy Teachers'
MLSE stake, which then amounted to 66 percent, for C$1.3
billion.
Providence is a 12-year-old U.S. private equity firm with
$23 billion in capital under management and focused on media,
communications, information and education.
(Reporting by Pav Jordan in Toronto; Editing by Frank
McGurty)