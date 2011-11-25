* MLSE owns NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors
TORONTO, Nov 25 The Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan has shelved plans to sell its 80 percent stake in Maple
Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd, the "trophy asset" owner of
Toronto's big-league hockey and basketball teams.
Teachers, one of Canada's largest pension fund
administrators, began gauging the market for a sale of the
stake in March, after several unsolicited expressions of
interest.
"Teachers has concluded this eight-month process with the
decision to maintain its stake in MLSE, which has been, and
continues to be, a very successful investment," the pension
manager said in a statement on Friday.
MLSE owns the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs,
the National Basketball Association's Toronto Raptors and the
Air Canada Centre, the downtown arena in which the two teams
play. Its stable includes several other sporting franchises and
related broadcasting assets and property. [ID:nN14180886]
Industry observers were not surprised by the decision
because of how well the asset has performed and because of a
reduced pool of potential buyers in uncertain markets.
"It's a trophy asset," said David Rogers, a partner at
Caledon Capital Management and the former head of private
equity at the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System
pension plan.
"It's a wonderful asset, generating great returns, and
you'd only sell it if you felt you were getting a very fair
price, or you felt the opportunity to put that money to work
somewhere else was very positive."
The franchise had reportedly caught the interest of
strategic and private equity players, drawn to the big revenues
generated by the Maple Leafs, and to a lesser extent by the
Raptors, even though both teams have failed to reach the
playoffs in recent years.
Last week a report in the Toronto Star newspaper said
Providence Equity Partners, a U.S. based private equity firm,
was looking at buying the stake.
Private equity players were skeptical of the report, saying
sports teams are not typical targets of private equity
investors because they are difficult to value on a cash flow
basis.
Instead, sports teams are more often purchased by high net
worth individuals willing to pay a premium for assets they
regard more for their cache than as a source of profit and
revenue.
"I think it's very hard to surface that type of individual
in this type of market," said a partner at another large
Canadian private equity firm.
A year ago media reported that Rogers Communications
(RCIb.TO) - owner of Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays
- was in talks to buy Teachers' then 66 percent stake in MLSE
for about C$1.3 billion ($1.25 billion).
Teachers - with C$107.5 billion in managed assets at the
end of 2010 - raised its MLSE stake to around 80 percent in
September after completing the purchase of a 13.46 percent
stake from TD Capital Group. When it announced the purchase a
few months earlier, it said adding the stake would improve its
chances of completing a sale of the entire holding.
"One possibility might be that they couldn't get a price
that they wanted, or they may have got a price that they wanted
but hockey didn't want the person," said Andrew Zimbalist, a
sports economist at Smith College in Northampton,
Massachusetts.
