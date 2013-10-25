NEW YORK Oct 25 Lenders to U.S. mid-sized
companies are holding the line on providing covenant-lite
leveraged loans to borrowers, offering the structure only to the
strongest credits and most liquid middle market issuers.
Covenant-lite refers to loans that do not have the
traditional protective financial covenants that when tripped can
serve as early warning signs to lenders and investors in a
deteriorating credit scenario.
The less restrictive structure is increasingly common in the
middle market, but only above a certain threshold, said speakers
on the middle market lending panel at the LSTA's 18th Annual
Conference held October 17 in New York.
"The big difference is the credit story. In the middle
market there has to be a rock solid credit story," said panelist
Edward Ribaudo, managing director at GE Capital Makets. Tranche
size is also important, he noted, as the investors committing to
covenant-lite loans are typically broadly syndicated investors.
"You need larger tranches to attract that investor base."
Middle market covenant-lite loan issuance soared in 2013,
reaching $6.94 billion in the first three quarters compared to a
total $4.78 billion in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
LPC defines middle market as total facility size of $500 million
or less issued to borrowers with $500 million or less in
revenues.
Despite the steady march of covenant-lite structures in
2013, there is consensus among lenders that $50 million in
Ebitda roughly marks the minimum threshold to snag a
covenant-lite deal. Only three issuers with $50 million in
Ebitda or less have sealed covenant-lite loans this year,
sources said.
In particular, companies with contracted revenues have been
big winners in the covenant-lite space, noted one lender, not
unlike CAMP Systems, the global provider of aircraft maintenance
and information services, so often cited by lenders as the
poster child for middle market covenant-lite transactions.
With approximately $46 million in Ebitda the company inked a
$345 million covenant-lite first- and second-lien buyout loan in
May 2012 backing its highly leveraged sale to GTCR from Warburg
Pincus.
Lenders love the credit, citing its largely unrivaled
position as the go-to reference for its industry, its highly
recurring, media-like revenues and established subscriber base.
Two of the three issuers in 2013 are also noted for
recurring revenues. Learfield Communications, a sports marketing
company, sealed a $330 million leveraged buyout loan. The deal,
marketed with approximately $50 million in forward Ebitda, was
well received by investors for its predictable, contracted
revenues. Pricing was cut on the first- and second-lien loans
during syndication.
Hemisphere Media Group Inc, a $40 million Ebitda
company, raised the spread on its $175 million refinancing loan
by 50bp to LIB+500, but clinched the deal. Pro forma total
leverage is 4.3 times.
Notably, Sprint Industrial Holdings, with highly cyclical
revenues and just $38 million in Ebitda, sealed its $220 million
first- and second-lien refinancing at the tight end of price
guidance. Last week, a fourth issuer, Utility Services
Associates, which had launched a $215 million covenant-lite
buyout loan, reversed course and added a net total leverage
covenant during syndication.
A Moody's ratings report notes that the company's strong
credit metrics are offset by its small scale, high customer
concentration and lack of geographic and end-market
diversification.
Though large market terms ushered in by private equity
sponsors and arrangers playing down market have resulted in
looser structures and higher leverage levels at lower spreads,
the numbers indicate that the majority of middle market
covenant-lite deals are extended to borrowers at the larger end
of the spectrum where the large institutional investor base is
more active.
Covenant-lite works for highly liquid transactions where
investors can easily exit the loan, selling out of the position
at certain trigger points, said a middle market lender.
Large corporate borrowers have secured covenant-lite loans
in record numbers in 2013, benefiting from a prolonged
supply-demand imbalance. Yield-starved investors competing for
assets are willing to provide leveraged loans at issuer-friendly
terms.
And though covenant-lite loans have long been a lightening
rod in the loan market, a robust institutional investor base is
providing steady demand for newly issued loans in the primary
market, anchored by support in the secondary market.
"Covenant-lite loans are trading at, or actually tighter,
yields than most transactions of comparable risk in the
secondary market, and that's a great indication of the
acceptance of investors and managers in terms of the types of
deals in the market," said Scott Baskind, managing director at
Invesco, of the broadly syndicated loan market, speaking on the
LSTA's Secondary Trading & Liquidity panel.