A worker sits in front of a logo of Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicles maker, inside their showroom in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Mahindra and Mahindra said it will have 'no production days' at its automotive plants for period ranging from 1 to 8 days for rest of July. The company also informed that its unit Mahindra vehicle manufacturers will have no production days for about 8 days in July at Chakan plant.

The company added that it does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of vehicles in the market.

Source text:

Mahindra & Mahindra has informed BSE that the Company, as part of aligning its production with sales requirements, would be observing 'No Production Days' at its Automotive Plants for a period ranging from 1 to 8 days during the remaining period of July, 2013.

Further the Company also informed that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Limited would also be observing 'No Production Days' for about 8 days during the remaining period of July 2013 at its Plant situated at Chakan.

The Management does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of vehicles in the market due to adequacy of vehicle stocks to serve the market requirements.