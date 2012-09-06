A worker cleans a logo of Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicles maker, inside their showroom in Chennai April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT)

NEW DELHI Mahindra & Mahindra, India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, will finalise its Russia plan in 4-6 months and is in talks with Russian distributors, a top company executive said.

Launching Mahindra vehicles in Russia will take over two years, Pawan Goenka, president of its automotive and farm equipment sectors, said on Thursday.

The utility vehicle manufacturer also plans to launch a small SUV in India on September 20, he added.

Mahindra, the world's largest tractor maker, is the flagship of the $14.4 billion Mahindra Group and the owner of South Korean car maker Ssangyong Motor.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)