May 5 MMA Capital Management LLC said David Felix would join MMA Energy Capital LLC, its energy lending business, as vice president of business development.

He will be responsible for growing the unit's renewable energy lending practice.

Felix has over 10 years of experience and has worked in the clean energy project development and finance sector and developed commercial and utility scale solar projects totaling over $500 million.

Before joining MMA Energy Capital, Felix had held development positions with MMA Renewable Ventures, NorthLight Power and Tesla Motors. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)