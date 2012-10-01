MUMBAI The hunt has begun for 16 Indian fighters who will compete in a reality show, the winner of which would land a contract with the U.S.-based Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world's biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company.

Multi Screen Media (MSM), majority-owned by Sony Pictures, will broadcast the UFC in India on its dedicated sports channel SIX and will also air the Indian version of the Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in 2013.

TUF is one of the longest running reality shows in the U.S. which features MMA fighters sharing a house and are filmed as they train and compete against each other. "That will be broadcast sometime in September of next year," UFC Chairman and Chief Executive Lorenzo Fertitta told Reuters in an interview.

"And from now until then we will be looking for Indian fighters to participate in that reality show. "And then beyond that going into 2014-15 we will be doing a number of live events in the market here."

MMA has become one of the world's fastest growing sports with sponsorship and media revenue starting to pour in after initially struggling to gain mainstream acceptance. The UFC is now beamed to more than 150 countries worldwide.

Fertitta believes that the younger generation in India, with limited options outside cricket, is looking for some kind of alternative exciting sport. "We certainly think that's what we can provide and there's nothing more exciting or exhilarating than UFC where two martial artists is competing in the Octagon," he said.

"We think we will be able to be successful in a very short period of time but one of the keys we think to success is finding Indian talent to compete at this level. "That's ultimately what will drive the business. If we get an Indian athlete that can compete for an UFC championship I think the entire country will watch."

Fertitta said the success of Indian athletes in boxing and wrestling at the Olympics augurs well for combative sports to flourish in the country.

"You have Sushil (Kumar) who is a world class guy who has captivated the imagination of the Indian public," Fertitta said.

"I think when they see one of their athletes competing in a combat sport like that and succeeding, I think that motivates people and these guys become the heroes for the country."