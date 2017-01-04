Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been suspended for one year for a doping violation, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Wednesday.

Lesnar, 39, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test on June 28 last year and an in-competition urine test on July 9 at UFC 200 in Las Vegas, USADA said in a press release.

Clomiphene is an anti-estrogen agent that can indirectly raise natural testosterone levels in the body, and can also counter the side-effects of anabolic steroid use.

The suspension started on July 15, six days after the American-born Canadian resident competed in UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 200, beating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in his first appearance in the octagon since December 2011.

Lesnar was a noted professional wrestler before switching to UFC, where he quickly found success.

(This version of the story corrects Lesnar country of birth in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Neil Robisnon)