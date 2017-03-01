Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Georges St-Pierre is not easing into his long-awaited return to the octagon following a three-year-hiatus as the Canadian will face Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, UFC President Dana White said on Wednesday.
"We haven't set a date yet, but that's the fight," White said during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. "He has to be tested by (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) for the next three months.
"There's a lot of things that have to happen for Georges St-Pierre to come back, and then we’ll pick a date."
St-Pierre and Bisping are expected to hold a news conference in Las Vegas on Friday where details could be announced.
One of MMA's most popular and successful fighters, St-Pierre has not fought since late 2013 when he defended his welterweight crown with a split decision win over Johny Hendricks.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.