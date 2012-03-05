EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
March 5 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan said its Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Wittman resigned from the company to accept a senior role at Google .
Michael Bischoff, vice president of corporate finance, will assume the role of principal financial officer on an interim basis, the world's second-largest insurance broker said.
Wittman who joined MMC as executive vice president and chief financial officer in September 2008, is expected to leave the company in late March, MMC said in a regulatory filing.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has