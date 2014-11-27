KUALA LUMPUR Nov 27 Malaysian builder MMC Corp Bhd said on Thursday it will list its power unit Malakoff Bhd IPO-MALB.KL in a deal bankers expect to raise more than $1 billion dollars.

The IPO, for up to 30.4 percent of Malakoff's capital, was deferred earlier this year and approval from the Securities Commission lapsed as a result.

MMC, controlled by reclusive Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, will resubmit the application within one month and expects the deal to be completed by second quarter of 2015, according to a local stock exchange filing.

"The proposed listing will further support the Malakoff Group's expansion, as it will provide the Malakoff Group with enhanced visibility, increased brand awareness and a platform for the Malakoff Group to further develop its brand equity," MMC said in notes accompanying a local stock exchange filing.

In addition to funding Malakoff's growth, the proceeds of the listing will be used to cut MMC's borrowings and improve its capital structure, according to the notes.

The listing of Malakoff, Malaysia's largest independent power producer, was delayed earlier this year while the company was waiting for one of its power plants to become fully operational.

The issue will comprise 1.52 billion shares, of which 84 percent will be allocated for institutional investors and the balance for retail, according to the notes.

MMC took Malakoff private in a 2006 deal, which valued the company at about $2.6 billion.

Maybank Investment Bank has been appointed as the principal adviser to MMC for the deal.

For the full notes accompanying the stock filing, please click: bit.ly/1HIik6A (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Vincent Baby)