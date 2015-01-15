SYDNEY Jan 15 Australia's Century mine, one of the world's biggest sources of zinc, will see production decline by up to 31 percent in 2015, its final year of operation, owner MMG Ltd said on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley forecasts about an 8 percent rise in zinc prices this year as a drop in supply from Century and other ageing mines leads to supply deficits through at least 2018.

In the first nine months of 2014, the global refined zinc market recorded a 309,000-tonne deficit, according to the most recent data from industry tracker International Lead and Zinc Study Group, five times the 60,000-tonne deficit of 2013.

MMG, the Hong Kong-listed arm of China's state-owned Minmetals Corp, has set production guidance at 320,000-370,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate in 2015, down 21 percent to 31 percent from 465,696 tonnes in 2014.

Canada's big Brunswick and Perseverance mines have already closed, eliminating a combined 335,000 tonnes of zinc, while ageing mines in Europe and Africa are also close to depletion.

MMG Managing Director Andrew Michelmore said plans were underway to use some of the massive infrastructure developed to support the Century mine over the past two decades for additional zinc mining it hopes to conduct in the state of Queensland.

"As we prepare for the end of open pit zinc production at Century this year, we continue to study future options to use the operation's infrastructure as part of the wider Queensland operations strategy," Michelmore said in releasing MMG's fourth quarter operations report.

MMG's Dugald River deposit in Queensland is being assessed for future development, but at best will only partially replace lost output from the Century mine. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)