By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 23 Six months into the job of
running a Chinese-owned, Australian-run global mining company,
Andrew Michelmore knew he had won the confidence of his major
shareholder, state-owned China Minmetals Corp.
MMG Ltd had shown it could generate cash for its
new owner, even in the depths of the global financial crisis,
and Minmetals' president Zhou Zhongshu spoke to Michelmore, a
60-year-old mining veteran, at a meeting in Beijing with another
Chinese board member.
"Mr Zhou told me face-to-face he trusted me," Michelmore
said in an interview in his spacious glossy white office adorned
with little but an abstract painting and a Russian nesting doll
set.
MMG, a $2.3 billion copper, zinc and lead producer with
mines in Australia, Laos and the Democratic Republic of Congo,
was picked up by Minmetals when it bought most of the assets of
base metals miner OZ Minerals' in 2009.
The purchase was part of a state-mandated plan for key
Chinese resources companies such as Chinalco, CNOOC,
and Zijin Mining, to expand offshore, but unlike
other Chinese companies, Minmetals kept its newly acquired
Australian management team.
Listed in Hong Kong, run by Australians out of Melbourne and
with a mixed Chinese and Australian board, including three
independent directors, MMG has a remit to grow.
Its structure is seen as a likely template for Chinese
companies looking to become multinationals, following disastrous
results with offshore investments where Chinese managers have
taken over.
These include CITIC Pacific's Sino Iron project,
which is over budget and well behind schedule, and Metallurgical
Corp of China's idled Cape Lambert iron ore
project.
"(The Chinese) have struggled at least in Australia to adapt
to the operating environment. And the more successful ventures
are the ones where they use local management. So from that point
of view, we think it's the basic model they'll be using for a
while," said Mike Harrowell, senior resources analyst at BBY.
WINNING TRUST
Minmetals' confidence in Michelmore grew during talks that
led to the takeover and a successful integration of the OZ
Minerals assets into Minmetals, with the Australian business
beating operational targets by the end of 2009.
The admiration is mutual. Michelmore said Minmetals is
different from many other Chinese firms, as it has had 60 years
of trading experience in the West and is run by a cohort of
young, internationally educated, English-speaking Chinese
executives, led by Zhou, who is also fluent in Spanish.
Minmetals wants MMG to become one of the top three mid-tier
diversified miners outside China within three to five years, and
has left it to MMG to work out the strategy. Michelmore has said
the company would need to make a $1 billion to $7 billion
acquisition every year to meet that goal in five years.
MMG's first acquisition after the OZ assets was
Africa-focused Anvil Mining, bought for $1.3 billion last year.
That followed a scrapped $6.6 billion bid for copper miner
Equinox Minerals in 2011, when MMG was trumped by Barrick Gold
.
Dropping that bid was seen by some analysts and investors in
Hong Kong as a failure.
But Michelmore said it actually won him praise in China,
from the top levels of Minmetals as well as from the government,
where he was seen as having made the right decision not to
overpay.
"So the concept of 'loss of face' by not winning the
bidding competition now came to where 'loss of face' was seen as
overbidding and destroying value....That was a very important
step," he said.
MMG also managed to make a profit of $160 million on the bid
as it had bought a 4 percent stake in Equinox before Barrick
came and offered a big premium over MMG's bid, another tactic
that was new for a Chinese company.
CULTURE CHANGE
MMG's biggest advantage over non-Chinese rivals is not what
others perceive as access to cheap capital, but it's the power
of Minmetals' balance sheet and access to banks that are willing
to take a long term view.
"This is unlike most western banks, who will pull the pin if
they're under pressure," Michelmore said.
"China's in there for the long term. It still demands a good
return, but it's patient."
Minmetals delegations coming over to MMG have become
accustomed to the western style of holding meetings -- with no
pecking order at the table.
Culturally they have found it can work to their advantage
having "brash Australians" on board who are willing to deal with
sensitive issues with employees that Chinese managers would
prefer to avoid.
And while he has a strong rapport with his top shareholder,
Michelmore does not want to give ammunition to anyone in China
who wonders why Minmetals hasn't employed a Chinese CEO and end
up like global miner Rio Tinto's chief, dumped
last week due to soured multibillion dollar deals.
"That's why I intend not to stuff up," Michelmore said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)