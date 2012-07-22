JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 22 The Saudi Capital
Market Authority (CMA) has suspended trading in shares of
troubled Saudi construction firm Mohammad Al Mojil Group (MMG)
after it failed to announce its second-quarter results
on time, the CMA said on Sunday.
"Given the lack of commitment by MMG in announcing their
second quarter results during the specified period...the Capital
Market Authority announces the suspension of trading of MMG
shares in Tadawul starting from Sunday, 22 July," said the
statement, posted on the Tadawul bourse.
On Saturday, MMG announced a delay in publishing its
second-quarter financial statements.
"The company has appointed new external auditors who needed
additional time to prepare the financial statement. The company
will announce its second quarter results once the report is
finalised by the new auditors," it said without elaborating.
At the start of this month, MMG signed a 450 million riyal
($120 million) loan with banks to help support its balance
sheet. The move came six weeks after its chief executive
resigned and the firm hired PriceWaterhouseCoopers to advise it
on its financial performance.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Torchia)