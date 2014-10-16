MELBOURNE Oct 16 China's MMG Ltd said it expects to spend around $3 billion completing construction of the huge Las Bambas copper mine in Peru and aims to start producing in the first quarter of 2016, a higher cost and later start than previously expected.

MMG led a Chinese consortium that bought Las Bambas, set to become the world's third largest copper mine, for $7 billion from Glencore Plc in August and outlined its plans for the mine for the first time on Thursday.

The company had been aware of significant risks to the project schedule and costs when it was negotiating the acquisition, it said.

These included the availability of skilled labour, changes in the design of the tailings dam and higher than expected costs for building a new town for the community that had to be moved at the site, which had led to delays and an increase in capital expenditure.

"As a result, MMG expects first production of concentrate in the first quarter of 2016, with the capital expenditure required to complete the Las Bambas project to be in the range of $2.7-$3.2 billion," MMG said in its quarterly production report.

The mine was previously expected to start production in 2015.

"Nothing has come as a significant surprise to us and we are looking at opportunities to optimise the project while maintaining a realistic outlook," Chief Executive Andrew Michelmore said in a statement.

The company also pared its forecast range for copper output this year to 175,000-187,000 tonnes and further trimmed its forecast for zinc production to 565,000-590,000 tonnes.

It had earlier expected to produce 177,000-190,000 tonnes of copper and 575,000-600,000 tonnes of zinc in 2014.

