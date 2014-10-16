MELBOURNE Oct 16 China's MMG Ltd said
it expects to spend around $3 billion completing construction of
the huge Las Bambas copper mine in Peru and aims to start
producing in the first quarter of 2016, a higher cost and later
start than previously expected.
MMG led a Chinese consortium that bought Las Bambas, set to
become the world's third largest copper mine, for $7 billion
from Glencore Plc in August and outlined its plans for
the mine for the first time on Thursday.
The company had been aware of significant risks to the
project schedule and costs when it was negotiating the
acquisition, it said.
These included the availability of skilled labour, changes
in the design of the tailings dam and higher than expected costs
for building a new town for the community that had to be moved
at the site, which had led to delays and an increase in capital
expenditure.
"As a result, MMG expects first production of concentrate in
the first quarter of 2016, with the capital expenditure required
to complete the Las Bambas project to be in the range of
$2.7-$3.2 billion," MMG said in its quarterly production report.
The mine was previously expected to start production in
2015.
"Nothing has come as a significant surprise to us and we are
looking at opportunities to optimise the project while
maintaining a realistic outlook," Chief Executive Andrew
Michelmore said in a statement.
The company also pared its forecast range for copper output
this year to 175,000-187,000 tonnes and further trimmed its
forecast for zinc production to 565,000-590,000 tonnes.
It had earlier expected to produce 177,000-190,000 tonnes of
copper and 575,000-600,000 tonnes of zinc in 2014.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)