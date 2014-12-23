BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
DUBAI Dec 23 The Saudi bourse has given permission to construction firm Mohammad Al-Mojil Group (MMG) to have its suspended shares traded over the counter, it said on Tuesday.
Shares in the company have not traded since July 2012, when they were suspended by the regulator after breaching rules relating to accumulated losses.
However the kingdom's Capital Market Authority ruled in September it would allow off-market - over-the-counter - trading of shares in companies which had been suspended or delisted from the exchange.
The concession appeared designed to help shareholders realise some value from such companies as the regulator reforms the market in preparation for its opening to direct foreign investment early next year.
MMG, which ran up extensive debts when seeking to take advantage of the construction boom in the kingdom before the global financial crisis, in November outlined a recovery plan involving collecting up to 900 million riyals ($240 million) in claims from other firms.
Its accumulated losses at the end of October stood at 2.79 billion riyals, equivalent to 223 percent of its capital, according to a Nov. 13 bourse filing.
($1 = 3.7529 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Pravin Char)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.