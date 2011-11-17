KUALA LUMPUR Nov 17 Malaysia's Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd said that its net profit for the quarter ended Sept 30 rose 2.8 percent to 80.2 million ringgit ($25.5 million) versus 77.7 million ringgit in the same period last year.

The company said the higher profits were due to improved performance from both its engineering as well as construction and marine repair and conversion segments.

"The Engineering and Construction segment is expected to perform favourably through successful execution of projects-in-hand and recently secured contracts," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 3.151 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)