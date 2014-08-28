UPDATE 3-ECB rate setters vow to keep money taps open as French vote looms
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
Aug 28 MMI Holdings Ltd :
* Diluted headline EPS are expected to be between 20 and 30 percent higher than comparative results
* Diluted core headline earnings is expected to be up between 10 and 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to the regulator's review of the scandal.