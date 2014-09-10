Sept 10 Mmi Holdings Ltd :

* FY headline earnings up 27 pct to R3.2 billion

* Total dividend (including special) up 51 pct to R3.0 billion

* New insurance business in Momentum Retail, on a present value of premiums (PVP) basis, increased by 17 pct to R20.4 billion for year

* Gross final dividend of 85 cents per ordinary share was declared