BRIEF- GFA acquires Tokyo-based property
June 1GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 1 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/A1jfD3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 MMI Holdings Ltd : * Says core headline earnings up 16% to 94 cents per share * Says interim dividend up 16% to 51 cents per share
LONDON, June 1 Strength in bluechip exporters helped the UK's benchmark index inch back towards an all-time high on Thursday and outperform broader European markets where weakness in banks weighed.