Australian property Goodman completes $1 bln bond exchange offer
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 MMI Holdings Ltd : * Says FY core headline earnings increased by 12 percent to R2,955 million * Says final ordinary dividend up 10 percent to 69 cents per share * Says special dividend of 65 cents per share
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.
* Xu Chang, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wing Tai China