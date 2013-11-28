BRIEF-HyAS&Co. completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 MMI Holdings Ltd : * Group is operating in a highly competitive market with ongoing pressure on
clients' disposable income * Says new business recurring premiums in 3 months up 26% versus same quarter
of the prior year * Says investment markets, while volatile, continue to be strong * Says new business volumes (pvp) for the quarter were 32% higher than the
prior year * Says strong single premium inflows continued, ending 12% higher than the
comparative quarter
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.