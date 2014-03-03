BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 MMI Holdings Ltd : * Sale of guardrisk to co, approved by the financial services board and the South African competition authorities * Relevant authorities in Mauritius and Gibraltar have also approved the transaction * Says purchase price of 1.6 bln rand will be funded from MMI's capital buffer
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.