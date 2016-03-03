BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 MMI Holdings, South Africa's 3rd largest insurer, reported a 9 percent drop in half-year earnings on Thursday after higher-than-expected claims hit underwriting profit.
MMI, which sells life and short term insurance, posted diluted core headline earnings per share (EPS) of 104.7 cents for the six months to end-December, compared to 115.5 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and excludes certain one-off items.
MMI said weak growth in its home market led to fierce competition for clients among insurers but the firm expects underwriting profits to recover over the medium term.
"Momentum Retail continued to be the biggest contributor to group profit. This business experienced higher than usual mortality claims in the first quarter," the company said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO