SINGAPORE May 26 Singapore's MMI Technologies,
an electronics parts company owned by private equity firm KKR &
Co LP, has started meeting with investors for an initial
public offering worth between $200 million and $300 million, IFR
reported.
Book building will start in mid-June and the IPO will
include the sale of primary and secondary shares, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication, citing a source close to the
transaction.
KKR, which led a $700 million private-equity buyout in 2007,
owns about 70 percent of the company through an investment
vehicle, according MMI's website. MMI makes parts for hard disk
drives and counts Seagate Technology Plc as a key
customer.
It was not immediately clear if KKR was selling its entire
stake in the IPO or will retain a minority stake.
The company unsuccessfully attempted a $500 million listing
in 2011, according to IFR.
A KKR spokesman declined to comment on the IPO plans.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and
DBS Bank are the lead managers on the transaction.
Representatives for the banks declined to comment, while MMI
could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Saeed
Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)