Feb 17 MMI International Ltd on Friday sold $300 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, UBS and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MMI International Ltd. AMT $300 MLN COUPON 8.00 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 8.00 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/27/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 710 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS