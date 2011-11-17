LONDON Nov 17 Pricing issues have led to
a dispute between Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel
Works (MMK) and Kazakh miner ENRC over the
amount of iron ore the steelmaker will take in the fourth
quarter this year, sources said.
"MMK decided to cut the volume of iron ore purchased from
ENRC due to a disagreement on pricing," a market source close to
the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
MMK, Russia's third-largest steel maker, signed a contract
that obliges it to take 1 million tonnes of iron ore per month
from ENRC during 2011 but it has indicated it will take a
maximum of 700,000 tonnes per month in the fourth quarter, ENRC
said in a statement last week.
"The fact that MMK is taking less iron ore is not directly
related to MMK own production cuts," ENRC chief commercial
officer Jim Cochrane said, declining to specify whether a
pricing issue was at the root of the disagreement.
MMK also declined to comment.
"Since prices of iron ore, in all evidence, tend to slope
down both domestically and globally in the fourth quarter
compared to the third quarter, MMK would be much better off
buying raw materials from alternative sources," a second source
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
"In the meantime, MMK, being bound by contractual terms with
ENRC, suggested that the contractual terms be modified based on
the current market trends. ENRC demonstrated no flexibility
which would be quite logical to expect from a long-term
partner."
ENRC expects compensation for any negative economic effect
as a result of the breach of contract, it said in its statement.
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by
Anthony Barker)