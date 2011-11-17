* MMK's lower iron ore intake not due to steel output cuts-ENRC

* MMK has new long-term iron ore supply deal with Metalloinvest

* Falling iron ore prices caused attempts at renagotiation (Adds context on contract renegotiations, MMK-Metalloinvest deal)

By Silvia Antonioli and Alfred Kueppers

LONDON, Nov 17 Pricing issues have led to a dispute between Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) and Kazakh miner ENRC over the amount of iron ore the steelmaker will take in the fourth quarter this year, sources said.

"MMK decided to cut the volume of iron ore purchased from ENRC due to a disagreement on pricing," a market source close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

MMK, Russia's third-largest steelmaker, signed a contract that obliges it to take 1 million tonnes of iron ore per month from ENRC during 2011 but it has indicated it will take a maximum of 700,000 tonnes per month in the fourth quarter, ENRC said in a statement last week.

Iron ore prices have been falling dramatically in the September-October period as a number of steelmakers cut purchases of the steel making ingredient because of lower demand for their finished products, which prompted production cuts.

"The fact that MMK is taking less iron ore is not directly related to MMK own production cuts," ENRC chief commercial officer Jim Cochrane said, declining to specify whether a pricing issue was at the root of the disagreement.

MMK also declined to comment.

CONTRACT RENEGOTIATIONS

Last month some steel mills, especially in China, asked their suppliers to postpone shipments or renegotiate fourth-quarter iron ore contracts due to plummeting iron ore prices and to deterioration of the global economic outlook.

Some miners such as Vale said they were open to discussing pricing models with its clients different from its current formula for iron ore contracts.

"Since prices of iron ore, in all evidence, tend to slope down both domestically and globally in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, MMK would be much better off buying raw materials from alternative sources," a second source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

"In the meantime, MMK, being bound by contractual terms with ENRC, suggested that the contractual terms be modified based on the current market trends. ENRC demonstrated no flexibility which would be quite logical to expect from a long-term partner."

ENRC expects compensation for any negative economic effect as a result of the breach of contract, it said in its statement.

ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIER

MMK had already found an alternative iron ore supplier. It announced last September that it had signed a three-year iron ore supply agreement with Russia's top producer of iron ore, Metalloinvest, and said the material would be priced on spot market indicators.

ENRC sells iron ore to Chinese customers using a quarterly pricing method broadly based on the Platts iron ore index IODBZ00-PLT while it bases iron ore sales to MMK on the average Platts price assessment of the three-month period preceding the month before the quarter in question.

This latter formula, which has been launched by miner Vale, has been criticised by some because it lags spot prices.

ENRC, however, said earlier this year that it was open to a shorter term pricing mechanism.

The London-listed miner has already placed most of the iron ore volume not taken by MMK at alternative customers and it expects to maintain production at effective full available capacity, it said.

Prices for 62 percent iron content iron ore were at $148.50 a tonne on a cost-and-freight China basis on Thursday, according to Platts.

They rose about 25 percent in the last four weeks after a fall of about 35 percent between the beginning of September and the end of October. (Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Anthony Barker)