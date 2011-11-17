* MMK's lower iron ore intake not due to steel output
cuts-ENRC
* MMK has new long-term iron ore supply deal with
Metalloinvest
* Falling iron ore prices caused attempts at renagotiation
(Adds context on contract renegotiations, MMK-Metalloinvest
deal)
By Silvia Antonioli and Alfred Kueppers
LONDON, Nov 17 Pricing issues have led to
a dispute between Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel
Works (MMK) and Kazakh miner ENRC over the
amount of iron ore the steelmaker will take in the fourth
quarter this year, sources said.
"MMK decided to cut the volume of iron ore purchased from
ENRC due to a disagreement on pricing," a market source close to
the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
MMK, Russia's third-largest steelmaker, signed a contract
that obliges it to take 1 million tonnes of iron ore per month
from ENRC during 2011 but it has indicated it will take a
maximum of 700,000 tonnes per month in the fourth quarter, ENRC
said in a statement last week.
Iron ore prices have been falling dramatically in the
September-October period as a number of steelmakers cut
purchases of the steel making ingredient because of lower demand
for their finished products, which prompted production cuts.
"The fact that MMK is taking less iron ore is not directly
related to MMK own production cuts," ENRC chief commercial
officer Jim Cochrane said, declining to specify whether a
pricing issue was at the root of the disagreement.
MMK also declined to comment.
CONTRACT RENEGOTIATIONS
Last month some steel mills, especially in China, asked
their suppliers to postpone shipments or renegotiate
fourth-quarter iron ore contracts due to plummeting iron ore
prices and to deterioration of the global economic outlook.
Some miners such as Vale said they were open to
discussing pricing models with its clients different from its
current formula for iron ore contracts.
"Since prices of iron ore, in all evidence, tend to slope
down both domestically and globally in the fourth quarter
compared to the third quarter, MMK would be much better off
buying raw materials from alternative sources," a second source
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
"In the meantime, MMK, being bound by contractual terms with
ENRC, suggested that the contractual terms be modified based on
the current market trends. ENRC demonstrated no flexibility
which would be quite logical to expect from a long-term
partner."
ENRC expects compensation for any negative economic effect
as a result of the breach of contract, it said in its statement.
ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIER
MMK had already found an alternative iron ore supplier. It
announced last September that it had signed a three-year iron
ore supply agreement with Russia's top producer of iron ore,
Metalloinvest, and said the material would be priced on spot
market indicators.
ENRC sells iron ore to Chinese customers using a quarterly
pricing method broadly based on the Platts iron ore index
IODBZ00-PLT while it bases iron ore sales to MMK on the
average Platts price assessment of the three-month period
preceding the month before the quarter in question.
This latter formula, which has been launched by miner Vale,
has been criticised by some because it lags spot prices.
ENRC, however, said earlier this year that it was open to a
shorter term pricing mechanism.
The London-listed miner has already placed most of the iron
ore volume not taken by MMK at alternative customers and it
expects to maintain production at effective full available
capacity, it said.
Prices for 62 percent iron content iron ore were at $148.50
a tonne on a cost-and-freight China basis on Thursday, according
to Platts.
They rose about 25 percent in the last four weeks after a
fall of about 35 percent between the beginning of September and
the end of October.
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by
Anthony Barker)