* Russia regional court issued injunction on March 30

* MMK says plaintiff's action ungrounded

* Flinders shares suspended from trade in Sydney (Adds details, background, MMK share price)

MOSCOW, April 3 Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said on Tuesday that a Chelyabinsk court had issued an injunction to block its purchase of Australia's Flinders mines following a shareholder lawsuit.

Flinders shares were suspended from trade in Sydney.

According to the Russian steelmaker, shareholder Elena Egorova initiated the case because she believes the purchase of the Australian iron miner will create financial and operational risks.

The company, also known as MMK, announced the $591 million bid in November as part of its strategy to secure promising sources of iron ore to lock in supplies and hedge against rising prices.

MMK expects to invest $1.25 billion in the project by 2015, when it plans to produce 15 million tonnes of iron ore at the Australian mine.

The project, in the Pilbara iron belt of west Australia, has a 20-year mine life.

MMK did not say when the injunction might be lifted, but a company document obtained by Reuters noted that the initial preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 25.

The Russian steelmaker also said the shareholder's action was ungrounded and that it was "assessing the above circumstances and their probable consequences."

In a separate statement, Flinders said it had been advised by MMK that it remained committed to finalising the deal.

Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board approved the acquisition last month.

Flinders shares last traded at A$0.30 ($0.31) on April 2.

At 0734 GMT, MMK's shares were up 0.8 percent to 13.6 roubles ($0.46) in Moscow. The overall MICEX index was up 0.9 percent. ($1 = 0.9612 Australian dollars) ($1 = 29.3650 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)