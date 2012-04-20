UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
MOSCOW, April 20 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia's third-largest steelmaker, said on Friday that its board of directors has recommended that the company pays no dividends for 2011.
The company posted a full year net loss of $125 million.
It paid a dividend of 0.33 roubles ($0.01) per share a year ago. ($1 = 29.5313 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.