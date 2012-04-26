MOSCOW, April 26 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia's third-largest steelmaker, reported on Thursday a 10 percent increase in total crude steel output in the first quarter of 2012 to 3.42 million tonnes, quarter-on-quarter.

Against the first quarter of 2011, crude steel output rose by 11 percent, MMK said in a statement.

The company, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, said it expects to increase sales of finished steel products in the second quarter, due to good performance of the Russian economy and a seasonal increase in domestic demand for steel.

Its production of coking coal concentrate in the first quarter came to 776,000 tonnes, down 12 percent quarter-on-quarter, while consumption of own iron ore fell 9 percent to 1.05 million tonnes.

MMK's 2012 finished steel output could increase by 15 percent from last year, the company said earlier. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)