MOSCOW, April 26 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
, Russia's third-largest steelmaker, reported on
Thursday a 10 percent increase in total crude steel output in
the first quarter of 2012 to 3.42 million tonnes,
quarter-on-quarter.
Against the first quarter of 2011, crude steel output rose
by 11 percent, MMK said in a statement.
The company, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov,
said it expects to increase sales of finished steel products in
the second quarter, due to good performance of the Russian
economy and a seasonal increase in domestic demand for steel.
Its production of coking coal concentrate in the first
quarter came to 776,000 tonnes, down 12 percent
quarter-on-quarter, while consumption of own iron ore fell 9
percent to 1.05 million tonnes.
MMK's 2012 finished steel output could increase by 15
percent from last year, the company said earlier.
