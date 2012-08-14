Aug 14 MModal Inc on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MMODAL INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 10.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.694 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 11 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/17/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 965 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS