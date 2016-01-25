Jan 25 MMS, a family-owned U.S. medical supplies
distributor, is seeking to divest its acute care division, in a
deal that could be valued at as much as $800 million, according
to people familiar with the matter.
MMS is working with an investment bank on an auction for the
assets, which generate annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of around $60 million, the people
said on Monday. Medical devices companies and private equity
firms could be potential buyers, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. MMS representatives did not respond to
requests for comment.
The potential divestiture comes on the heels of an
announcement last month of a three-way merger between MMS and
peers Kreisers Inc and Seneca Medical.
That deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016
and would create a company, called Concordance Healthcare, with
$1.1 billion in annual sales.
Earth City, Missouri-based MMS controls a medical supply
distribution network reaching a variety of healthcare providers
primarily in the Midwestern and Southeastern United States.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Frances Kerry)