US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI May 17 State-run MMTC has tendered to import 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein of Indonesian and Malaysian origin on immediate basis or latest by June 5 on the east coast.
The last date for submission of bids is May 22, it said in a statement posted on its website. Earlier in the day, the state-run company had cancelled a similar tender.
MMTC regularly buys vegetable oils on behalf of state governments for sale at cheaper prices to the poor.
India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys palm oil mainly from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.