MUMBAI, June 13 An auction of a 9.33 percent stake in India's state-run trading firm MMTC Ltd was fully covered on Thursday, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

The Indian government, which currently owns 99.3 percent of MMTC, is selling 93.3 million shares in the company at a minimum bid price of 60 rupees per share. The sale kicks off government plans to raise 400 billion rupees through stake sales this fiscal year.

At the floor price, the sale will raise about $96 million.

By 3.25 p.m. (0955 GMT), the single-day auction had received bids for 97.35 million shares, or 1.3 times the shares on offer, at an indicative weighted average price of 60 rupees per share.

Final bid numbers will be available later on Thursday.

($1=58.17 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Supriya Kurane)