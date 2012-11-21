NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a global tender to import 36,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, a company statement said on Wednesday.

It should be sourced from Indonesia and/or Malaysia. Arrival is sought on the country's east coast by Jan. 11. The tender closes on Dec. 17. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)