MUMBAI, July 3 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a tender to buy 22,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment in the month of July, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The company is seeking delivery at eastern Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports, and the last date of submitting bids is July 11, the statement said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)