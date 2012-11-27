NEW DELHI Nov 27 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a global tender to import 48,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, a company statement said on Tuesday.

It should be sourced from Indonesia and/or Malaysia. Arrival is sought on the country's east coast by Dec. 21. The tender closes on Dec. 4.

Separately, trade sources said MMTC cancelled a similar import tender for 48,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein. The tender closed on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)