MUMBAI Oct 4 India's state-owned trading firm MMTC Ltd has floated a tender to export 35,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, a company statement said on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is Oct. 25 and the bids will be valid until Nov. 1. The MMTC has offered to sell wheat from Pipavav port on the west coast.

State-run trading firms have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)