BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
MUMBAI Feb 28 India's state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued two global tenders to export 140,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between March 15 to April 20, statements on the company's website showed on Thursday.
The company will provide 100,000 tonnes at Pipavav port on the west coast of India and the last date to bid is March 11, while the remaining 40,000 tonnes would be offered at Mormugao port for which the bidding closes on March 14.
The tenders form part of an ongoing federal government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support