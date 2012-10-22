UPDATE 2-In shadow of deadly attacks, British election campaign resumes
* Polls show May's election gamble may be in doubt (Adds London police chief)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista raised his stake in iron ore producer MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA to 46.41 percent, the Rio de Janeiro-based mining company said in a statement on Monday.
Batista bought 31.3 million shares in the company through direct and indirect purchases on the Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Polls show May's election gamble may be in doubt (Adds London police chief)
June 5 Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, taking a breather after hitting fresh 23-month intraday highs, with investors awaiting Chinese economic data for May and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later this month.