RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista raised his stake in iron ore producer MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA to 46.41 percent, the Rio de Janeiro-based mining company said in a statement on Monday.

Batista bought 31.3 million shares in the company through direct and indirect purchases on the Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)