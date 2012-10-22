(Adds share purchase detail, background on Batista, background, stock price)

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista raised his stake in iron ore producer MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA to 46.41 percent in an effort to bolster confidence in the face of falling raw materials prices, the company said on Monday.

Batista, MMX's controlling shareholder, bought 31.3 million shares through direct and indirect purchases on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, a company statement said.

At the average share price for MMX common stock on the BM&FBovespa in the five days ending Friday, the shares bought by Batista were worth about 139 million reais ($68.6 million).

China's Wuhan Iron and Steel Co owns 16 percent and Korea's SK Group owns 14 percent. Before the purchase Batista owned 43 percent of MMX, according to the MMX website.

The purchase of stock by Batista is a sign he still has faith in the strength of the global iron ore market, MMX said.

In September, iron ore fell to three-year lows. Ore in the Chinese spot market .IO62-CNI=SI has gained since, rising 1.9 percent on Monday to $117.50 per tonne from Friday, according to Steel Intelligence. But it remains 19 percent below the three-year average of $144.91 a tonne.

The stock purchase also showed Batista's willingness to remain exposed to the risk associated with its mining projects in the Serra Azul (Blue Mountain) region of Brazil's Minas Gerais state and the Superporto Sudeste port project near Rio de Janeiro, the company said.

The port and mine projects are several years behind schedule.

MMX stock rose 2.6 percent to 4.35 reais in Sao Paulo on Monday morning, on track for its first gain in three days.

MMX has lost more than one-third of its value in the last 12 months on concerns the company's failure to complete mine and port facilities on time would hurt sales and profit.

