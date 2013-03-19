* Flagship Serra Azul iron mine not under review

* Company focused on finishing Sudeste sea port

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Brazilian iron ore miner MMX is reviewing more projects after scrapping plans last week to open an iron ore mine in Chile, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The company, part of the EBX group controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, is focusing on a project at home in Brazil and trying to meet a deadline to build its Sudeste seaport by the end of 2013.

MMX's flagship Serra Azul iron ore project in Brazil, which is being expanded, is not among the assets being reviewed, CEO Carlos Gonzalez told investors on a conference call.

MMX said last Thursday it was scrapping plans to open a mine in the Atacama desert area of northern Chile and would take a $114 million writedown. The company said changes to conditions for power supplies and transportation for the project had made it less attractive.

Gonzalez said on the conference call that the company's decision was proof of its determination to finish the so-called Sudeste port in Sepitiba Bay in Rio de Janeiro state by the end of the year as scheduled.

"Our focus is on delivering the port, on improving our operational performance," Gonzalez said.

EBX group businesses, which operate in such areas as logistics, oil production and shipbuilding, have come under scrutiny as investors worry that the fledgling companies have stretched themselves too far as delays on key projects mount up.

The companies' shares have broadly slumped over the last year as a result.

The Sudeste port is of critical importance to MMX as part of its integrated mine-to-port transport system through which it will ship iron ore from Serra Azul.

MMX ordinary shares were down 3.1 percent at 3.09 Brazilian reals ($1.56) on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange after Gonzalez's comments. The stock has slid from a year ago, when it traded around 9.50 reais.

Separately, Gonzalez said MMX was looking into buying iron ore from smaller miners to boost volumes of the mineral flowing through the Sudeste port.