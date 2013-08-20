SAO PAULO Aug 20 MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA , the mining company controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, is currently eyeing different business that helps the iron ore producer "enhance value for shareholders."

In a securities filing unveiled late on Tuesday, MMX fell short of saying whether those opportunities could involve the sale of a relevant stake in the company to a third party. Reuters reported that several companies including Brazil's Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA could be interested in taking control of the company.