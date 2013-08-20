SAO PAULO Aug 20 MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA
, the mining company controlled by embattled Brazilian
tycoon Eike Batista, is currently eyeing different business that
helps the iron ore producer "enhance value for shareholders."
In a securities filing unveiled late on Tuesday, MMX fell
short of saying whether those opportunities could involve the
sale of a relevant stake in the company to a third party.
Reuters reported that several companies including Brazil's Cia
Siderúrgica Nacional SA could be interested in taking
control of the company.