BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Brazil's MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA said on Wednesday that it plans to take a 153.8 million real ($68.1 million) charge in the second quarter after it reduced the recovery value of its high-grade iron-ore mine in Corumbá, Brazil.
The charge was taken after the Rio de Janeiro-based iron ore company conducted tests on the accounting value of the Corumbá mine, the company said in a statement.
The mine, near Brazil's Western border with Bolivia, has had difficulties shipping its output to market because low water levels on the Paraguay River often prevent the passage of its iron ore barges to ocean ports in Argentina.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.