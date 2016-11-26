BRASILIA Nov 26 MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA
, the mining company founded by former billionaire
Eike Batista, has filed for protection from its creditors in a
Brazilian court, citing slumping iron prices and economic
adversity.
In a securities filing late on Friday, MMX said: "The fall
in iron ore prices and the context of political and economic
instability made it impossible for the company to achieve its
revenue targets."
Brazil is mired in a two-year-long recession in what is its
worst downturn since the 1930s.
The bankruptcy filing also includes its iron-ore unit MMX
Corumbá.
MMX is the latest of the companies created by Batista to
fail. The companies have gone through painful restructuring
since 2014 when his empire began to crumble amid rampant
borrowing and a downward trend in global commodity prices.
Batista, once Brazil's richest man, saw his more than $30
billion fortune evaporate as a result.
The company said the bankruptcy protection process of
another MMX unit, MMX Sudeste Mineracao SA, continues to advance
and is separate from the new petition.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by W Simon)